WWE Rumors - Popular former United States Champion leaving the company in six weeks

United States Championship belt.

It's not just the fans who have benefited from the Wednesday Night Wars between WWE and AEW, as the talents involved now have a lot of leverage during contract negotiations.

WWE is going out of their way to lock down Superstars to lucrative long-term contracts, and while many of the top Superstars have recently signed new deals with the company, there are a handful of well-known talents who are yet to commit to fresh terms.

Matt Hardy's future has also been up in the air for quite some time now, and it seems highly likely that the legendary Superstar will quit the company once his existing contract comes to an end.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Matt Hardy is most likely set to leave in six weeks, which is when his deal expires.

Meltzer noted that Matt Hardy has not signed a contract extension yet, while also turning down big-money offers. WWE initiates contract-related talks with its talents months before the expiration date, and Hardy not re-signing hints at his possible departure.

It was also added that WWE will try their best to keep both Matt and Jeff Hardy in the company as the Hardy Boyz are still a very valuable tag team.

Here's what Dave Meltzer had to say:

Matt Hardy is most likely leaving when his contract is up, which is only in like six more weeks. I mean that is not a 100%, but the fact that he has not signed a new deal because they throw out the big money and its months ahead when they do this with these guys they are not waiting until the last minute. 'Oh by the way, now we're going to offer you a lot'. They want this stuff locked down.

So when you have the guys, the key guys being The Revival and Matt, at the stage of the game that they are at, these guys have already turned down the money deals. I mean with Matt I don't know how big it would be, but it's still, look, Matt and Jeff Hardy, The Hardy Boyz would still mean something and The Revival obviously, you know they are a great team, but there you go.

Advertisement

While Matt Hardy has been used by WWE to put over Superstars on RAW in recent weeks, he's been teasing a massive character change on social media as well. Matt Hardy has hinted at unveiling the most deeply-layered character in wrestling history but will it happen in the WWE?

Is Matt Hardy's apparent teasers of leaving the company all just a work? Will the former United States and Tag Team Champion stay with the WWE, or will he make the jump to a rival promotion? We'll surely know in six weeks.