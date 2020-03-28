WWE Rumors - Possible backstage reaction to Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns is out of the event due to underlying health problems which could prove to be risky for him

It's possible that the person who will replace him in the match will be Braun Strowman

Reigns is out of the loop for WrestleMania 36 (Pic Source: WWE)

While the timing couldn't be any worse, it looks like Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania 36. As per Ryan Satin of the Pro Wrestling Sheet, Roman Reigns pulled out of The Showcase of the Immortals as "he's immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia" and believed that he was at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Fightful Select was able to get a backstage reaction of Roman Reigns' decision. The report said:

"In speaking with several staff and wrestlers about Roman Reigns backing out of WrestleMania, most had limited knowledge of the situation. Unanimously among those we spoke with, the roster spoke positively of Reigns and supported his call to not perform. Beyond that, we're told several had inquired about filming their matches and segments much earlier, but were told last week the schedule was set."

It's quite clear that the WWE Roster seems to understand the Reigns situation. On the Covid-19 pandemic itself, WWE is taking every precaution possible. Variety spoke with Stephanie McMahon about the extensive testing that is taking place at the Performance Center irrespective of whether they're the talent or part of the crew.

With the coronavirus creating havoc across the world, it was a risk that Roman wasn't keen on taking, considering his health history. With Roman, it's been rumored that Braun Strowman could be the man to replace Roman Reigns in the match with Goldberg.

Though, it's also possible that other contenders could be there in place of Braun Strowman. One report suggests that Jeff Hardy and Daniel Bryan could be the men to replace Roman Reigns. As of now, it's still unclear what the plan will be once WrestleMania 36 airs.

Will Strowman be the man to replace Reigns, or will it be someone completely unexpected? Everything should be revealed in time.