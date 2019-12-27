WWE Rumors: Possible Location for WrestleMania 37 revealed

Karan Bedi Dec 27, 2019

The City of Angels is calling out

While WrestleMania 36 may be hitting the East Coast in Tampa, Florida in 2020, it appears that the Southland may want to host WrestleMania 37. It's been reported by WON via 411 Mania that Los Angeles wants the Show of Shows to happen in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is looking to stage the show to prepare for the Super Bowl, which will happen in the same city in 2022. On the other hand, WWE wants to hold off hosting in Los Angeles till 2022, so that they can bag a higher attendance figure than the Super Bowl.

This is not the first time that Los Angeles has hosted WrestleMania. In fact, they have hosted it thrice. They did so with WrestleMania 2 in 1986, WrestleMania 7 in 1991 and WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

The most likely location for the proposed WrestleMania event in L.A. is the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California. It holds a capacity of 70,240. Depending on the event, this can be expanded to 100,240.

WrestleMania 36 Rumors

While WrestleMania 37 may still be getting sorted out, plans are underway for WrestleMania 36. Some of the rumors include:

Roman Reigns vs The Fiend being touted as one of the big matches for the event. Expect The Fiend to be undefeated till WrestleMania 36 rolls around and it may be none other than Roman Reigns to take him down.

John Cena is expected to have some sort of presence on the show. It's most likely is that he's looking to have a match since he has never missed the event since WrestleMania 19.

While no matches have been announced for WrestleMania 36, expect more news to drop after the 2020 Royal Rumble.

In the mean time, it will become more apparent what WWE's plans are for Los Angeles in the coming year.