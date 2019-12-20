WWE Rumors: Big plans for John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 20 Dec 2019, 01:58 IST SHARE

John Cena

John Cena hasn't been seen in WWE for a while. The last time most of the WWE Universe saw him was at WrestleMania 35 in his old "Dr. of Thuganomics" gimmick, where he laid the SmackDown on an unsuspecting Elias. Apart from that, it has been sporadic appearances on shows such as WWE Backstage and Live Events.

But according to a new report by WreslteVotes on Twitter, Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania 36, unlike his WrestleMania 35 moment which was just a run-in.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated from a couple of months ago, Cena had discussed the fact that he missed WWE and was eager to get back into the squared circle once more. He did confirm that he will be in line to make a 17th straight appearance next year at WrestleMania.

He said:

“And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

What will John Cena do at WrestleMania 36?

As of right now, it's unclear what that may be. The tweet by WrestleVotes states that since Cena lives in the Tampa area, it would make sense for him to be there at WrestleMania 36.

Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2019

At the moment, it's unknown what this would entail. Cena has been busy with his Hollywood career, starring in films such as Bumblebee, and he will also feature in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9.

Advertisement

Whether Cena has a match at WrestleMania 36 is also unclear. Randy Orton recently challenged him, but the offer was declined by the multi-time WWE Champion.

Considering that Cena has not missed a WrestleMania since 2003, it'll be interesting to find out what Vince McMahon has planned for him once The Showcase of the Immortals rolls around.