WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Co-Presidents fired; Vince McMahon wants wrestling monopoly

Vince McMahon wants it all for himself (Pic Source: WWE)

There have been a lot of changes in WWE. As many in the WWE Universe know by now, both Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were let go from their positions.

A WWE Press Release stated at the time quoting Vince McMahon, "The Board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward.”

Now, more details have come to light as Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer via Cultaholic said that there were differing company visions between the pair and Vince McMahon.

According to Meltzer, Barrios and Wilson wanted to ensure that company profits were maximized and improve the company's share price in 2020. Vince McMahon, though, had other plans. He wants to reiterate his 'stranglehold' on professional wrestling.

Considering the large chunks of money that have come in from the WWE TV deals, McMahon wants to sign up as much as available in the pro wrestling scene. This move is to ensure that the wrestlers don't go to AEW but rather stay with WWE.

Moreover, the money will be used to increase the current wrestlers salaries to ensure that they remain with the company. Meltzer explained:

"While nothing was said publicly, privately, and this has also been reported in business coverage of the Wilson/Barrios departures is that they were looking to maximize current profits and thus build he price of stock up. McMahon was looking at the new money from these huge domestic price increases to increase profits, but also to heavily invest, notably looking at spending big money to sign up, keep and stockpile talent, making sure marketable talent didn’t leave, create new regional offshoots to attempt to dominate the grassroots aspect of the market as had started to happen in the U.K. market, and attempt to regain the monopoly of the business he seemingly had that has started to slip away with the increases in worldwide popularity of different groups, notably AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling."

This report also does shed light on the huge deals that The Revival was rumored to be offered but were rejected. It's still unclear whether some WWE Superstars will leave the company or stay for better deals when thier contract is up.