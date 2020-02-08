WWE Rumors: Update on The Revival's contract status and expiration dates

When will The Revival be leaving WWE if they don't re-sign? (Pic Source: WWE)

As 2020 chugs along, all eyes are on The Revival. The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions recently asked for their release and are intent on leaving despite each man being offered more than $700,000 a year.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting an update on the expiration dates of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. While Dawson could be done in April, Wilder may expire at a later date due to time being tacked on, due to an injury layoff.

It does seem that The Revival could be departing the company, whenever the date does come. Dawson even tweeted a new logo for the team which doesn't exist on WWE TV.

This is more of a tease than anything else, but considering that it's nowhere to be found on WWE TV (at the moment) does raise a lot of questions. More so, if the rumors are true and they possibly could be going to AEW, it won't be anything soon.

Recently, it was also reported that the team could be out in April. Fightful Select is reporting that only one of the pair would be able to leave at the time.

"It's been noted elsewhere that The Revival's deals are "likely up April." This comes after word from Bodyslam.net that they passed up big offers to stay and asked for their releases. Scott Dawson's deal is up in April, but Dash Wilder had an additional period of time tacked on to his contract, so they don't actually expire at the same time. The request release would have had them out of the company and both free by AEW Double or Nothing with a 90 day no-compete."

"The way things stand now, Dawson will be free and clear in a couple of months, but Dash will have a couple months beyond that, the last we heard."

Of course, the AEW talk is just speculation but, considering that both The Revival, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes have been stoking the waters for a year, it may seem that their eventual destination could be in AEW. Wrestling fans will have to wait until more details are revealed in the coming months.