WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers regarding Universal Championship match at MITB

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.01K   //    28 Apr 2019, 19:37 IST

Who will win?
Who will win?

What's the story?

We are just a few weeks away from WWE's first PPV after Wrestlemania 35-- Money in the Bank. While the star attraction of this PPV is always the ladder match for the MITB contract, the entire card is shaping up to be a spectacular one this year around.

Not only will we have a Men's and a Women's MITB match this year, but Seth Rollins will be putting his newly won Universal Championship on the line against one of RAW's newest Superstars in AJ Styles.

While not many fans believe that AJ Styles will walk out as the next Universal Champion, let us take a look at what the odds have to say.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar in the opening match of Wrestlemania 35 to become the new Universal Champion. With no sign of Brock Lesnar after Wrestlemania, Triple H announced on the last edition of RAW that Rollins will be putting his title on the line at MITB.

AJ Styles was able to become the number one contender for the Championship after winning two of matches on RAW.

The heart of the matter

As per SkyBet, Seth Rollins is the favorite to win the match at 2/9 whereas AJ Styles is at 3/1 and is perceived to be the underdog in the match with slim chances of coming out victorious.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as it would be highly unlikely for The Architect to lose his newly won World Championship so soon-- and to a babyface, nonetheless.

Even though Seth Rollins may be the predicted winner, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that the Phenomenal One will put on a show to remember.

What's next?

WWE MITB 2019 will take place on May 19, 2019, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Also Read: Vince McMahon looking to make an example out of former Intercontinental Champion for his rebellious behavior




Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Seth Rollins AJ Styles
