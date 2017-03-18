WWE Rumors: Potential fallout from the Paige leaked content scandal

Paige's WWE future now looks certain to end following the release of revealing videos and images all over the internet.

It’s getting from bad to worse for the Anti Diva

What’s the story?

Multiple revealing videos have leaked online of Paige getting intimate with a man who is likely WWE former WWE Superstar Brad Maddox. One such video features current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods as well. Further such tapes are expected to leak, according to the sites posting them out.

In case you didn’t know

Paige is currently out with a neck injury. Paige has been out of action since Raw on June 27th 2016. Since then, she has been suspended twice for failing the WWE’s Wellness Policy. Her last violation resulted in a 60-day suspension from the WWE.

Paige was called up from NXT to the main roster on April 7, 2014. She defeated AJ Lee in her first match to win the Divas Championship. Paige was clearly set to become a huge star, however, her attitude has been questioned by the WWE officials.

Many have speculated on whether she would ever return to the WWE after her current hiatus, especially after her parents, brother and Alberto Del Rio all criticised the company publicly for how shoddily they handled her injury.

The strongest comments came from her Father, who said:

“Ok, here we go again yes I know about my daughters suspended once again she has not failed a drugs test.

My daughter has had a long-term neck injury which IMO has not been dealt with. I have to ask my daughter to return to UK For help with this injury as help and direction in the USA Has not been forthcoming IMO. She has been in pain and out of in-ring action for a fair while now and has been prescribed pain killers which apparently is against the wellness program. I feel my daughter has been let down big time in the USA and the proper care and advice needed in the position she has been in has not happened to say I am pissed off with the situation is an understatement, this is my statement I am not open to questions thank you for your cooperation.”

In addition to that, the WWE were also not keen on her relationship with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, who has now rechristened himself Alberto El Patron in Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Paige took to Twitter to address the situation:

What’s next?

This will now certainly be the final nail in the coffin for Paige’s WWE career. Several people are of the opinion that the WWE are simply keeping Paige in the company because The Rock is making a film about her and her family, and that the WWE want to inherit the PR that may surround the release of the film.

However, one would now have to even question if that project itself could be shelved due to the events of today. The film is supposed to tell the incredible story of how Paige, coming from the Knight family, in Norwich, England to become a top WWE Superstar.

It must now be subject to cancellation with her WWE release looking very likely.

Sportskeeda’s take

Many speculated on who released the videos and if they were put out by Brad Maddox himself to raise his profile. However, Paige is claiming that the videos were her own and that she was hacked, which is a common claim when such content surfaces online.

Although Paige isn’t to blame for her private photos and videos getting released, this could still affect her WWE career negatively. Paige has had a rocky relationship WWE recently but that doesn’t change the fact that Paige is the victim in these circumstances and it will look terrible if WWE fire her for something that isn’t her fault.

This also may cause a significant rift between Paige and her current partner who is likely to be furious and equally embarrassed. Paige’s mother tweeted out in support of her daughter in this testing time. However, Del Rio has remained completely silent thus far.