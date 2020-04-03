WWE Rumors - Questions about Brock Lesnar being at risk of getting coronavirus due to old medical condition

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected almost every major sector. Despite the worldwide lockdown being in effect, WWE is moving forward with WrestleMania 36 albeit a few notable absentees, who have pulled out of the show due to the risk of contracting the virus.

Many fans have raised questions about Brock Lesnar also potentially being at risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 virus as he has a history of battling diverticulitis. The medical condition forced The Beast Incarnate to cut short his MMA career and his run with UFC as well.

Dave Meltzer set the record straight on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Doctors have told the Wrestling Observer that Lesnar's old medical condition doesn't pose any more significant risk to the Superstar.

It was also noted that Vince McMahon has also dealt with the disease that affects the digestive tract of a person. In the WWE CEO's case, he poses a genuine risk of getting infected due to his advanced age.

Brock Lesnar's first UFC run was cut short due to his issues with diverticulitis. The Beast Incarnate had to undergo surgery to recover from the serious intestinal disorder. While Lesnar did attempt to fight again during his first MMA stint, he was forced to announce his retirement in 2011 primarily owing to his battle against diverticulitis.

Lesnar has stayed clear from the disease for a considerable amount of time now and it's pleasing to know that he isn't threatened by the virus to a greater degree because of his medical history.

Roman Reigns has also already had to pull out of WrestleMania as he would have legitimately risked his well-being by being a part of the show. The Big Dog's struggles against CML leukaemia have weakened his immune system and it was in his best interest that he asked the company to remove him from the card.

This latest update would come as a relief for WWE and its fans as another causality in the form of The Beast Incarnate would have been a big blow for WrestleMania 36.

As for Lesnar, the WWE Champion will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania this weekend. The WWE title match has already been filmed at the Performance Center and we wouldn't reveal any spoilers even if we had them. Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania with the Championship?

