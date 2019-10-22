WWE Rumors: Randy Orton's Contract Status Revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.40K // 22 Oct 2019, 16:04 IST

Will he pull the trigger?

As noted yesterday, Randy Orton decided to troll the internet by suggesting via Instagram that he could be headed to All Elite Wrestling. Another rumor suggested that there may be more WWE Superstars who could be released soon from the company. Now, Sean Ross Sapp is reporting on Fightful's YouTube channel that Orton's WWE contract will expire in the summer of 2020.

Why did Randy Orton tease joining AEW on Instagram?

While most agree that Orton was probably having some fun on the internet, Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Randy Orton could be using AEW as leverage. Meltzer also spoke on the possibility of AEW signing Randy Orton. He said,

"I think AEW would grab him in a heartbeat. I guess because of his name value, he will probably be considered a big coup. I don’t know if that’s the right move. But It’s a hard one to turn down. It depends, I don’t know, everyone’s different. The guys who really want to do kickass matches and things like that, those guys I could see wanting to go to AEW because you get less restrictions and you are going have a lot more say-so in creative but the guys who are in it for money as their primary thing I think that their goal is to probably use AEW to make more money from WWE. Randy Orton, should be, his contract is coming up.

When is Randy Orton's WWE Contract ending?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that Orton's contract is coming to an end next summer. He explained,

"Information was volunteered up by multiple WWE Wrestlers, employees, whatever you want to call it, tons of employees, backstage workers and talent, that Randy Orton's deal was not just up next year, but next summer. And several of the people he has tagged, obviously, have contracts coming up. Luke Harper, Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, but Randy Orton had signed a 10 year deal in 2010."

"So, it was assumed that his deal was up in 2020 but based on the provisions that WWE has enacted on contracts, that have been extended, we have seen that with Dash Wilder, and with Jeff Hardy and with Rey Mysterio in the past, they've frozen contracts."

Sean Ross Sapp also said that Orton was open to talking to AEW, if the situation presented itself and recently on a game stream, Orton put over Sammy Guevara and AEW.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out for Randy Orton. It wouldn't be a surprise if these AEW hints are just a way to get a better contract in the long run. It should be noted that Randy Orton has spent most of his wrestling career in WWE and it would be a shock to the system, as well as Vince McMahon, if he moved elsewhere.

