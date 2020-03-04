WWE Rumors - RAW storyline abandoned?

Liv Morgan and Lana were never given a real payoff for their feud

Bobby Lashley and Lana were part of one of the most controversial storylines in WWE in the fall of 2019, but the entire story seemed to reach its climax when Liv Morgan made it clear that she and Lana were once in a relationship as part of Lana's wedding.

This then led to an interesting feud that pitted Rusev and Morgan against Lashley and Lana for a number of weeks. But Ruby Riott then returned to the ring and attacked Morgan which could have sparked the end of their entire feud.

This past week on RAW, the focus was on The Riott Squad as Sarah Logan was the official for Morgan vs Riott and went on to help Morgan win before attacking both women. These three women will now collide alongside Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Asuka inside Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

Also Read: Ruby Riott makes first comment since WWE RAW heel turn

PWInsider reports that Lana was shooting a film on Monday night which is why she wasn't part of this week's episode of RAW. But even if she was in attendance, it appears that the whole storyline has moved on now, and Morgan and Lana have had their moment in the spotlight.

It's strange that fans won't get any kind of payoff for the issues between Lana and Morgan after that revelation on her wedding day, but reports now suggest that the angle has been scrapped because Rusev is yet to re-sign with WWE.

An angle between Lashley and Rusev can be picked up at any time, but the angle between Lana and Morgan is definitely over at this point.

Did you think there would be a payoff for the Morgan-Lana feud? Have your say in the comments section below.