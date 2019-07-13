WWE Rumors: RAW Superstar knocked out at house show ahead of Extreme Rules 2019

What's the story?

WWE's Extreme Rules comes to us this Sunday, July 14, and before the PPV, WWE RAW hosted a live event on July 12, Friday in Augusta, Maine.

Unfortunately, at the show, RAW's Tamina was knocked out cold in a tag team match and had to be escorted backstage by WWE's medical personnel.

In case you didn't know...

Tamina hasn't been on WWE television for a really long time, with her last match on WWE television at WrestleMania 35 where she, along with tag team partner Nia Jax, took part in a fatal 4-way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team titles.

She has wrestled on WWE's Main Event Taping shows but hasn't wrestled on RAW since before WrestleMania 35. Following an injury to Nia Jax, Tamina hasn't had any storylines or tag team matches to compete in on RAW.

The heart of the matter

At a RAW Live Event on Friday, Tamina and Sarah Logan faced off against Naomi and Dana Brooke in a tag team match, which the former lost.

But during the match, Tamina was knocked out cold and stayed down for 5-7 minutes as per fans in the audience after Naomi's move off the top rope ended in Tamina getting knocked out.

WWE's medical personnel came to the aid of Tamina, who treated her and then escorted her backstage.

Tamina hurt at #wwelive event in Augusta, ME. Down for several minutes. pic.twitter.com/or6SCj0zjR — Lasagna Is Pasta Cake (@blumpkin_) July 13, 2019

Tamina just got knocked out cold by Naomi. Medics checking her out #wwe #wweaugusta pic.twitter.com/YXfEcKUXbK — Chuck Taylor (@CTaylor0286) July 13, 2019

But she walked back without any assistance although she looked dazed and weary.

A STANDING OVATION. pic.twitter.com/Hm3zJ0pHUY — Formerly Known As samilovesfinn (@mizterperalta) July 13, 2019

Just last month, Dana Brooke was injured in a singles match at a Live Event when she was thrown head-first into the ring post.

What's next?

We wish Tamina a quick recovery and hope to see her back in the ring very soon!

