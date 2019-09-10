WWE Rumors: Real reason top RAW Superstar won't be at Madison Square Garden show revealed

Drew McIntyre won't be on tonight's RAW in MSG

Drew McIntyre has been tipped for great things during his second main roster run with WWE. This after leaving, plying his trade on the independent circuit, rejoining the company, becoming NXT Champion and then being called up to the main roster again (whew!).

However, it hasn't quite happened just yet with McIntyre and 'The Scottish Psychopath' has suffered seemingly another set-back according to PWInsider, who have reported that he was missing last week and will be missing on tonight's MSG show as well

WWE star Drew McIntyre is not backstage at Madison Square Garden, the second week he has not been at WWE TV.

PWInsider go on to add that McIntyre may have undergone a minor surgery procedure from an injury he picked up during a recent set of house shows in Mexico,

The word making the rounds among talents is that McIntyre underwent a minor surgery to help fix a lingering injury after the recent Mexico loop. We are told the idea was to get the surgery out of the way so he's ready and healthy going into WWE's TV in October and the build towards the 2020 Wrestlemania season.

They then further add when they have been told to expect McIntyre back in action, with it being sooner rather than later!

The word is he should be back as soon as WWE doctors clear him, which may be as soon as the next set of TV tapings. We are told McIntyre is ready to return already and it's WWE'S call as to when that will be.

McIntyre was last seen in the great King of the Ring First Round match in a losing effort against Ricochet, but if PWInsider are to be believed, it won't be long until we see him again.

