WWE Rumors: Real reason why Beth Phoenix was attacked at Fastlane 2019 revealed

The Glamazon seems set to return to the ring soon.

What's the story?

Despite the lack of hype heading into the WWE Fastlane 2019, the PPV did have its fair share of moments that left the fans stunned to the core. One of them, of course, was Beth Phoenix getting brutally assaulted by Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax.

On the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the rationale behind Phoenix's involvement at Fastlane and spoke about the potential plans that could be in store for the former WWE Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Tamina and Jax came up short in their bid to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at Fastlane as Sasha Banks and Bayley put up an impressive defense.

However, the heels typically attacked the champions after the match, which forced Beth Phoenix to move out of the commentary booth. The Glamazon was the special guest commentator for the match and wasn't too pleased to see Banks and Bayley being on the receiving end of the punishment.

Phoenix intervened and ambushed Jax and Tamina but eventually got outnumbered. Nia shut Phoenix down with a leg drop, which was the cue for Natalya to run out and make the save.

The Queen of Harts too fell victim to the rampaging duo of Jax and Tamina as the segment ended with WWE officials running out to salvage the situation.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer stated the obvious when he revealed that WWE's current plan is to reportedly have a match between Jax & Snuka and Phoenix & Natalya. The Divas of Doom, who ended their alliance in 2012, are expected to reunite for a match against the heels.

While no date has been revealed, the contest is most likely set to happen at WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Phoenix last wrestled in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, where she was coincidentally eliminated by Natalya. The WWE Hall of Famer is 38-years-old and still looks like she can have a solid run in the golden age of Women's wrestling.

It would be intriguing to see how WWE uses the 3-time Women's Champion going forward. For now, The Divas of Doom are all set to get back together for a programme with Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

