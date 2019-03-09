WWE Rumors: Real reason why WWE let Ronda Rousey disrespect pro wrestling and the fans

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5.81K // 09 Mar 2019, 23:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's all a well-laid out plan.

What's the story?

It's WrestleMania season and the build-up to the main event of the show is on in full swing. A majority of the attention has fallen upon Ronda Rousey, who has been the talk of the town after she released a profanity-laden shoot video in which she talked smack about the pro wrestling industry and its fans.

Many have wondered how Rousey was allowed to get away with the disrespectful comments considering she holds the most prestigious women's title in WWE.

Dave Meltzer gave some clarity on WWE's stance on the situation on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that there was an apparent goal behind Rousey's outburst.

In case you didn't know...

The UFC Hall of Famer recently turned heel this past week on Raw when she went off script and unleashed a barbaric beatdown on Becky Lynch. Rousey continued in the same vein at a live event in Toronto when she insulted the fans in attendance and played her part as a ruthless heel to perfection.

The sudden change in character stems from Rousey's explosive Twitter war with Lynch, which increased the hype for the feud. In her latest Vlog, the Raw Women's Champion broke the fourth wall as she went on a rant about the wrestling business and its fans.

This was all part of WWE's plan though...

The heart of the matter

WWE's aim was to increase the controversial aspect of the storyline and they did so by letting Rousey cross the line. It was also revealed by Meltzer that WWE wants WrestleMania to reach a broader audience and to enable people to talk about Rousey main eventing the biggest pro wrestling show of the year.

WWE, however, doesn't intend on replicating the David Arquette scenario and wish to garner some mainstream focus on the Raw Women's title match, which is expected to close out the show.

Advertisement

Additionally, they legitimately want the fans to think about the possibility of Rousey breaking the rules and executing a shoot assault on Lynch and Charlotte.

Meltzer explained, "I think that’s one goal. I think the bigger goal is to get people outside of wrestling talking about Ronda Rousey is in the main event of WrestleMania and we’re not sure what’s happening and it’s Ronda Rousey who was a pretty big public figure and get ESPN talking about it and things like that.”

What's next?

It's all a work and that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. It makes sense from WWE's point of view as the company is on the cusp of creating history by having the first ever female WrestleMania main event. Capitalizing on Rousey's star power and blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe is the best way to get all the eyeballs.

Advertisement