WWE Rumors: Backstage update on why Bray Wyatt returned to TV earlier than planned

Bray Wyatt defeated Finn Balor at SummerSlam on August 11

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in what is expected to be the main event of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15.

However, many people are expecting Bray Wyatt – more specifically, The Fiend – to get involved in the match after he was advertised to face either Rollins or Strowman at the Hell In A Cell event next month.

Speaking on Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue revealed that WWE’s decision-makers did not originally plan to use Wyatt on television as much as they have in recent weeks, but they felt that the Hell In A Cell news needed to be addressed in the ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments.

“From what I can tell, Bray Wyatt was supposed to spend quite a bit of time at home, chilling out, making plans, not being particularly visible. Unfortunately, with the news coming out [advertisements for Hell In A Cell], he has had to be visible. They’ve used him to try to build towards this match.”

Bray Wyatt’s role at Hell In A Cell

The next WWE pay-per-view after Clash of Champions, Hell In A Cell, will take place in Sacramento, California on October 6.

To help promote the event, the arena where the show is due to be held – the Golden 1 Center – tweeted on August 27 that The Fiend will challenge either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman to a match inside the steel structure.

Although this had not previously been mentioned on WWE programming, Bray Wyatt has now started to build towards the upcoming PPV during his ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments on Raw.

The former Wyatt Family leader has namechecked both Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the last two weeks, adding “See you in hell!” at the end of his segments.

Wyatt is not currently booked to make an appearance at Clash of Champions, but it would not be a surprise if he interfered in the Universal Championship match between Rollins and Strowman.

