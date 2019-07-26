×
WWE Rumors: Reason for Bret Hart missing RAW Reunion revealed 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
410   //    26 Jul 2019, 09:59 IST

Bret Hart and Vince McMahon
Bret Hart and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was among the legends who rejected WWE's offer to appear on this week's Raw Reunion episode.

Reportedly, as per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hart is enjoying the summer in Calgary and didn't want to miss even a day of the same.


In case you didn't know...

After WWE announced that the July 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw would be a special Raw Reunion episode, fans began speculating on who would be at the grand event.

Over the next few days, WWE revealed a long list of Hall of Famers and legends who would be making an appearance at the same.

Also read: Jon Moxley set to face former WWE Superstar at indie event


The heart of the matter

Big names from the past like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Mark Henry were scheduled for the show, but there were a few who didn't accept the invite.

AEW's Jim Ross rejected the offer politely and has now revealed why he did so. Former WWE Champion Bret Hart rejected the invite too, and it has now been revealed why he chose not to attend the show.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bret Hart is currently enjoying the summer season in Calgary. He reportedly didn't want to miss even a day of the summer and hence declined the invitation. Bret Hart's absence from the Reunion show had nothing to do with him attending AEW's first show, Double or Nothing.


What's next?

The Hitman has said that he won't be taking any bookings this summer and won't make any appearances until sometime around next month.

Did you enjoy the Raw Reunion episode? Did you miss Bret Hart on the show? Sound off in the comment section!

WWE Raw Bret Hart
Contact Us