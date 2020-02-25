WWE Rumors - Reason why Charlotte Flair wasn't on RAW and recent house shows

Charlotte Flair was not on RAW this past week

WWE RAW Superstar and 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was not on this week's RAW which was held in Winnipeg, Canada. Flair, who has been involved in a feud with NXT's Rhea Ripley, is still a part of the Red brand.

Wrestling Observer has reported the reason why she was not on this week's RAW show, as well as recent house shows. This is what the report said:

Charlotte Flair is not on tonight's show as her grandfather on her mother's side passed away over the last few days. That's also why she wasn't at last night's show in Brandon, Manitoba after doing promotional work for the show.

Flair's maternal grandfather has sadly passed away, which resulted in her not being on this week's RAW, as well as the house show in Brandon, Manitoba.

She has not been involved in any feud on RAW lately, with her last match on the Red brand coming a day after this year's Royal Rumble.

Flair has trained her sights towards WWE's other brand, NXT. The RAW Superstar should return to WWE television this week on NXT when she takes on Bianca Belair, wrestling in the Black and Gold brand for the first time in five years.

Flair attacked current NXT Women's Champion Ripley on NXT TakeOver: Portland earlier this month. She announced that she would face Ripley at WrestleMania 36, gaining this opportunity to choose her WrestleMania opponent after winning the women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. She had eliminated another NXT Superstar, Shayna Baszler, to win the Royal Rumble, for the very first time in her career.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Flair and her family.