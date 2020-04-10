WWE Rumors - Reason why Drew McIntyre missed the WrestleMania 36 go-home show of RAW

McIntyre wasn't a part of the go-home show of RAW for WrestleMania 36.

Heyman cut a scathing promo on him, promoting the WrestleMania main event in the process.

McIntyre missed the show but Lesnar and Heyman were there to hype the match

Drew McIntyre is still basking in the glory of his WWE title victory in the main event of WrestleMania 36 where he beat Brock Lesnar to bag the top title. It took four Claymore Kicks to finish the job, but Lesnar was finally put down and McIntyre stood tall to end the historic event.

Fans might have noticed that McIntyre was not present on the WrestleMania 36 go-home show of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, Lesnar appeared on the show along with Paul Heyman, who cut a promo hyping the main event of WrestleMania. Heyman talked about how once in a lifetime Superstars like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock were all defeated at the hands of Brock Lesnar, and McIntyre would suffer the same fate.

Dave Meltzer has reported that McIntyre missed WWE RAW because he quarantined himself, like everyone else who had just returned from foreign countries.

They all came in from foreign countries and quarantined themselves during the period the last shows were taped.

McIntyre was scheduled for a WrestleMania 36 promotional tour in the United Kingdom but had to leave early before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in travel restrictions being put in place. McIntyre was reportedly still in quarantine when the RAW tapings kicked off.

The coronavirus crisis has brought the whole world to a standstill. This global outbreak has led to several major sports events being canceled or postponed to a later, undetermined date.

At first, WWE was planning to air WrestleMania from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Things worsened as time passed though, and WWE made the decision to relocate the event to the WWE Performance Center. This had never happened before in the 35-year storied history of The Show of Shows.

WWE tried its best to promote the event as a memorable affair, despite the show being taped with no audience around. It was decided that the event will be turned into a two-night extravaganza. WWE deemed the 36th installation of The Showcase of the Immortals to be "too big for one night".

This eventually worked in favor of WWE, as fans got to see two short shows and not an eight-hour-long event in a single night - something that has irked them in the past. The Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match were praised for their cinematic presentations.

McIntyre and Lesnar headlined night 2 of WrestleMania 36 and the show closed with McIntyre holding the WWE title in the air.