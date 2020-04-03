WWE Rumors - Reason why the company has not announced the match order for both nights of WrestleMania 36

WWE has not made a decision regarding WrestleMania's lineup.

This year's WrestleMania will be a two-day event for the first time in the event's illustrious history. The company is putting in a lot of effort to push the PPV on all major sports streaming platforms, however, they have not announced the lineups for both nights, which is essential in such an unprecedented scenario.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the decision regarding which match will air on which day will be taken after all the footage is edited.

WWE has already taped the entire show and is currently in the process of putting it all together. The editing team is working on the recorded footage by getting the timing right while also adding all the necessary special effects.

The matches were taped with no specific order in mind and the decision to structure it all out was withheld until the editing team was done fine-tuning the footage.

Dave Meltzer noted in yesterday's Wrestling Observer Radio that the match order would be determined within the next 48 hours and we're almost nearing the completion of the said time frame.

WrestleMania currently has 16 confirmed matches and here is how the card looks with one episode of SmackDown left to go:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship) Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (Roman Reigns to be replaced by this Superstar) (WWE Universal Championship) Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE NXT Women's Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE RAW Women's Championship) Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship) The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (To be changed) (Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship) The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship) The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship) Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Intercontinental Championship) The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match) Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match) John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match) Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler Elias vs. King Corbin

As mentioned earlier, it will be the first time the Show Of Shows will be staged over two days and with no live audience. With the matches already taped, it will be interesting to see how WWE will be able to pull off the annual event while keeping the WWE Universe invested in each bout.