WWE Rumors - Reason why Vince McMahon wasn't backstage at WWE RAW this week

Over the years, Vince McMahon has been backstage at almost every WWE show, rarely taking time off away from the company. This made it all more surprising when Dave Meltzer reported that Mr. McMahon was not backstage at WWE RAW this week in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was Meltzer who reported that Vince was not backstage during RAW. Meltzer went on to reveal the reason why Mr. McMahon was not backstage at RAW. According to Meltzer, Mr. McMahon was busy with XFL commitments which caused him to miss RAW.

WWE RAW has been on the upswing recently with Paul Heyman having a big part to play in the booking. Heyman has started a number of interesting feuds and has pushed overlooked Superstars like Murphy and Aleister Black. Heyman has also pushed Seth Rollins as the Monday Night Messiah pairing him with the Authors of Pain and Murphy.

This week's episode of RAW saw Randy Orton go one on one with Kevin Owens in the main event. Owens was double-crossed by the referee, who turned out to be a disciple of Rollins. The referee made a fast three-count causing Owens to lose the match. Owens ended the show by attacking the referee and laying him out with a Stunner and a Powerbomb through a table.

RAW also saw Brock Lesnar and Heyman out in the ring, with Heyman cutting a promo on Ricochet ahead of Lesnar's title defence at Super ShowDown. Black was jumped backstage by The OC during RAW, but he still managed to beat Erick Rowan in singles action.

With so much going on on RAW right now, it looks like a decent time for Vince to take some time off to work on the XFL. RAW is in safe hands under Heyman.