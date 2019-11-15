WWE Rumors: Ridiculous gimmick match discussed backstage for Roman Reigns at TLC

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 15 Nov 2019, 14:21 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon.

While Survivor Series is yet to take place, WWE is already planning the TLC card that is scheduled to take place on December 15th.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on the possible matches that are currently in the pipeline for the PPV in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Roman Reigns is expected to take on Baron Corbin in a gimmick match. Meltzer stated that while the gimmick match has not been decided, the officials have considered having a Dog Collar match between the two SmackDown Superstars.

WWE matchmakers have also pencilled in two other matches for the show. Rusev and Bobby Lashley will face each other in the first major bout in their rivalry, which is expected to be a non-stipulation match.

The Kabuki Warriors could put their WWE Women's Tag Team titles on the line against the team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a TLC match.

As of this writing, the backstage plan is to build the Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV around the aforementioned matches as the headlining attractions.

Here's what Meltzer wrote in the WON:

"Besides Rusev vs. Lashley’s first major match, which right now is planned for a non-stip match, there will be a TLC match with Asuka & Kairi Sane defending the women’s tag titles against Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair and a Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin match. It will be a gimmick match but the gimmick has not been decided upon. It could be tables ladders or chairs, but dog collar match has also been up for consideration."

While Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin will be on the same team during the 5-on-5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, the Big Dog and King Corbin will continue to feud against each other once Survivor Series is in the books. Their on-going storyline should also have major implications on the outcome of the Survivor Series match.

Advertisement

The angle between Corbin and Reigns hasn't gotten off to the best of starts as the King of the Ring tournament winner cut a painfully long and cringe-worthy promo on the most recent episode of SmackDown. Corbin joked about Reigns' 'Big Dog' moniker during his promo and someone backstage (read Vince McMahon) thought it may be a good idea to have a dog collar match.

Nothing is confirmed yet as they can also have a traditional TLC match, but WWE is leaning towards the ridiculous stipulation.