WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns' next opponent revealed (possible spoiler)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
125   //    10 Apr 2019, 10:54 IST

Roman Reigns could face a former US Champion
Roman Reigns could face a former US Champion

What's the story?

Roman Reigns wrestled in his first singles match since his return at WWE WrestleMania. Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre for the big win. Dave Meltzer recently spoke about who Reigns is supposedly facing next and it may not make fans happy.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns left the WWE after relinquishing the Universal Championship in October last year after announcing that his leukemia was back. Reigns made a miraculous recovery and returned to WWE earlier this year.

Reigns' first match back saw him team up with his Shield brothers - Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose - to face and defeat the formidable team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin at WWE Fastlane.

As we mentioned earlier, Reigns then beat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. After RAW went off the air this week, Reigns and Rollins helped give Dean Ambrose an emotional farewell from WWE.

ALSO READ: 4 WWE Superstars who were injured at WrestleMania 35

The heart of the matter

On this week's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed light on who Roman Reigns' next feud could be with. According to Meltzer, Baron Corbin who was Kurt Angle's last opponent and ended up beating the WWE legend in his final match will feus with Roman. WWE are getting him ready for a massive feud with the 'Big Dog'.

This may not be a popular option with WWE fans already being vocal about their displeasure at Corbin being chosen to be Kurt Angle's final opponent.

Here's exactly what Dave Meltzer said:

"It looks like Baron Corbin is being groomed for Roman Reigns, which least explains his win over Kurt [Angle]."
What's next?

We should find out more about Roman Reigns' next feud on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

Check out WWE RAW results here.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
