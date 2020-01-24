WWE Rumors- Former Tag Team Champion to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36?

Royal Rumble will mark the beginning of the road to WrestleMania and we should ideally get to know the main event of the Show of Shows by the end of the Rumble.

For some time now, the speculated main event has been Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend for the Universal Championship. The Big Dog is the favourite to win the Royal Rumble match and going by his WrestleMania track record, WWE could be tempted to book him to go over the Fiend at 'Mania.

However, that may not happen.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Colohue revealed that WWE wants former 2-time Tag Team Champion and current Universal Champion Bray Wyatt to have a long title reign and there is a possibility that he beats Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

WWE has made a lot of progress with both Reigns and Wyatt in the past year, and a win could force the fans to turn on the Big Dog again.

Here's what Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue discussed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Gunz: If Reigns does win, do they run the risk, let me rephrase that because obviously there is a risk involved or maybe more definitive if he wins, will they tear down all of the progress that they have made with him in the past couple of months, you know maybe even a year, because of how over The Fiend is and like I said, most fans would assume, well, if he faced The Fiend at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is going to be the guy who finally beats The Fiend, again he starts getting booed and the fans turn on him even before we get on the road to WrestleMania. If he wins this match, are they going to take three steps back from where they've come with him until this point?

Colohue: I think you've answered your own question because you made a key point of saying they will assume that Roman Reigns wins at WrestleMania. What if he doesn't? I heard a few months ago that the plan was for Bray Wyatt to have a long title reign, and to potentially hold that Championship after WrestleMania.

I believe the last shot at WrestleMania would be of Bray Wyatt holding the Universal title, standing over Roman Reigns' body. I think that is the main event, that's how you send the fans home happy, and I think back to SummerSlam 2017 when we had AJ Styles defeating John Cena clean in the middle of the ring and afterwards, once all the smoke had cleared, the fans were chanting, 'Thank you, Cena.' I think this is that moment for Roman Reigns.

