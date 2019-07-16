WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey expected to return 'sooner than we think'

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 82 // 16 Jul 2019, 19:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE are allegedly preparing for the return of Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

We have been told that WWE is preparing for Ronda Rousey's return with creative starting to pitch ideas for how to bring back 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' and as such, she's expected to return to in-ring action 'sooner than we think'.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey had a stellar first year in WWE's Women's Division, becoming Raw Women's Champion fairly quickly and main eventing this year's WrestleMania against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Following the WrestleMania main event which saw Rousey lose the title to Lynch after a controversial pinning attempt, it was announced that Rousey would be taking a hiatus from WWE, with the belief being that she wanted to start a family.

The heart of the matter

A while back I reported that as soon as Rousey left the company, she was expected to take a few months off but could be back as soon as SummerSlam, and failing that next year's Royal Rumble.

We have been told that this is definitely still the case, with WWE creative pitching potential return storyline returns for Rousey, and potential ideas were even thrown out for the weekend's Extreme Rules PPV and the following Monday Night RAW. Obviously those didn't happen, but it's evident Rousey is on the periphery of decisions being made.

Paul Heyman, who was well known for working directly with Rousey during her first run with the company, is now creatively in charge of Monday Night RAW thanks to his new position and it is alleged that he is keen to get Rousey back sooner rather than later too.

What's next?

On the post-Extreme Rules Monday Night RAW, Natalya won a Fourway Elimination Match to earn the right to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam for the Raw Women's Title. Natalya was Rousey's closest onscreen ally so this would be a great opportunity to reignite Rousey and Lynch's feud if that is indeed what WWE want to do.

See WWE RAW Results, Highlights of event, & more on WWE RAW Results page