WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's possible return feud revealed

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Apr 2019, 13:53 IST

Rousey is currently out with an injury

What's the story?

Wrestling News Co. has reported that WWE is hoping to have Ronda Rousey back by the time WrestleMania 36 rolls around.

The current plans for Rousey's return feud involve a singles match against Becky Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey lost her Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 35, when Becky Lynch pinned her in a controversial finish to the main event of the show.

Rousey reportedly suffered a hand injury during the triple threat match and has not been seen on WWE TV ever since her outing at The Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer had recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey had suffered a severe injury during her title defense. The report turned out to be true, as the former Raw Women's Champion was seen wearing a cast on her right hand.

It's also reported that WWE is expecting Rousey to return to active competition by WrestleMania 36, that's going to emanate from Tampa Bay. Also, the current plans for Rousey's return feud could see her take on Becky Lynch in a singles match. The bout was originally planned to take place at last year's Survivor Series, but Becky's injury at the hands of Nia Jax prevented it from happening.

It's worth noting here that Ronda Rousey is under contract with WWE until 2021.

What's next?

With "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" planning to start a family, fans shouldn't hold their breath on Rousey's possible return at WrestleMania 36. Here's hoping though, that we eventually get to witness a one-on-one encounter between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

What are your thoughts on a possible feud between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey upon her eventual return to WWE? Would you be interested in seeing this match unfold?