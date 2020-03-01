WWE Rumor Roundup - Possibility of WrestleMania 36 getting cancelled, Top AEW Star sends a message to Goldberg - 1st March 2020

Vince McMahon and Goldberg.

Today's lineup of the biggest rumors and stories from the WWE unsurprisingly enough features Goldberg and the backstage planning that will go into his WrestleMania programme. A top name from RAW will have a big role to play in the build-up for Goldberg's match against Roman Reigns.

A top All Elite Wrestling star sent a classy message to Goldberg moments before the Revolution PPV.

WWE also addressed the possibility of WrestleMania 36 being cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Another big-name star has also been rumored to return to have a role at WrestleMania. Elsewhere, an injured WWE Superstar's future in the company is shrouded with uncertainty.

As you may have imagined, a majority of the news and rumors doing the rounds today revolved around AEW and the Revolution PPV, however, these 5 from the WWE are the best we could find.

#1. Chris Jericho's message to Goldberg

Goldberg won the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt at the Super ShowDown PPV and the outrage online has been overwhelmingly visible.

The fans have panned WWE for their decision to put the breaks on The Fiend's momentum by making a 53-year-old veteran the world champion on the Road to WrestleMania.

While the fans and a majority of the pundits aren't pleased with the WWE creative's call, there are a handful of veteran wrestlers in the business who understand and support WWE's decision to put the Universal title on Goldberg. Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley have both gone on record to explain why it may be a good decision.

Chris Jericho sent a message to Goldberg moments before AEW Revolution went on air and congratulated his former WCW colleague for his Super ShowDown win.

Jericho stated that 'some may not understand' the rationale behind the move, but 'those who understand the business' will know that Goldberg is a big-money draw. He ended the tweet with 'Who's next'?

Congrats to my bro @Goldberg for becoming the @WWE champion once again!! Some don’t get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO’S NEXT??

Was this a genuinely classy move from the now-former Le Champion or a strategically-timed post to get more eyes on Revolution? You decide.

