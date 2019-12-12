WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins could be taking on former Universal Champion at TLC 2019

As seen on WWE RAW this past Monday, Seth Rollins delivered a devastating curb stomp to Kevin Owens, after 'The Prizefighter' was assaulted by AOP. Seemingly, a feud was brewing between the two for the last couple of weeks, but unfortunately it was reported that Seth Rollins was injured after wrestling Erik Rowan at a WWE Live Event.

Now, things have changed. The Wrestling Observer is reporting via Cage Side Seats that WWE officials have confirmed that "Seth Rollins is cleared to wrestle with his broken pinky." With this latest news, it's highly possible that Rollins could be taking on Kevin Owens at WWE TLC 2019.

Why did Seth Rollins turn heel?

With his newfound alliance with AOP, Rollins' heel turn is now complete. It's fair that Rollins' run as a babyface was truncated and didn't really connect with fans. In fact, WWE kept trying to push Rollins as a good guy despite the mixed fan reaction.

Moreover, Rollins has been seen as a company fan by many in the WWE Universe. Kevin Owens has more of an "every man" feel and that works well for him. It was something that actually worked for the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and perhaps Paul Heyman saw that in Owens, and wants to make him the top face on RAW.

Here are the matches that have been confirmed so far for TLC:

Bray Wyatt vs The Miz

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E)(c) vs The Revival

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy

Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)(c) vs Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane

Will Rollins and Owens make it on the show? There is still time before TLC on December 15th. Wrestling fans will just have to tune it and find out!