WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' first Universal title feud revealed and it sounds epic

Lennard Surrao

The Beast Slayer.

What's the story?

The WWE finally has a full-time Universal Champion. Isn't that refreshingly good?

It's just the beginning though, as Seth Rollins' first feud for the title will determine the success of his reign. As revealed by Dave Meltzer, the Beast Slayer is expected to square of against Drew McIntyre in the coming weeks.

In case you didn't know...

The recently concluded WrestleMania 35 began in surprising fashion as Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar in two minutes and thirty seconds to the Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

A low blow and three curb stomps were all it took for Rollins to be officially anointed as the Beast Slayer.

Rollins walked into Raw as the champion of the Universe and was confronted by the new WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston. A Winner Takes All match was booked between the two babyfaces which ended in a DQ after The Bar interrupted the proceedings.

Rollins and Kofi then teamed up to take on Sheamus and Cesaro in an impromptu tag team match on the main event of the fallout episode for WrestleMania 35.

The babyfaces won and celebrated their victory to end the show. Rollins would stay back in the ring after the show went off the air and would have a heartwarming farewell segment for Dean Ambrose along with Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Rollins has been advertised to face the Scottish Psychopath at Extreme Rules and all upcoming live events. Even Meltzer backed the listings with his report about McIntyre indeed being the name slated to take on the Architect in his first rivalry as the Universal Champion.

Despite losing to Reigns at 'Mania, McIntyre has been rumored to be in line for a big push and this feud with Rollins could be the beginning of greater things to come for the Chosen One.

What's next?

While plans in WWE are always subject to change, Rollins vs. McIntyre should be the top storyline to look forward to in the weeks to come. The matches, of course, are going to be high-quality contests and we hope the feud itself is booked well by the WWE creative.

