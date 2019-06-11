×
WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' Extreme Rules opponent revealed with surprising stipulation

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
180   //    11 Jun 2019, 07:11 IST

Seth Rollins may have a huge challenge ahead of him
Seth Rollins may have a huge challenge ahead of him

What's the story?

According to the Wells Fargo Center, which will play host to WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Seth Rollins will be taking on a familiar opponent in his defence of the Universal Championship. The match is set to be a tables match, as per the advertisement.

There was also a Triple Threat WWE Championship match and a handicap match with Roman Reigns that was advertised.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins has been feuding with Baron Corbin for the past few weeks. Corbin received his first major opportunity for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown, but Seth Rollins put him away in the opening match in a relatively short match.

Corbin almost cost Rollins his title post-match as he hit the End of Days before MITB holder Brock Lesnar came out. Thankfully for Rollins, a trip by Paul Heyman saw him take advantage of a distracted Lesnar, hitting a low blow and then decimating the 2-time Universal Champion with a steel chair.

Baron Corbin has a rematch with Seth Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds, with the special guest referee to be decided by Corbin himself.

The heart of the matter

The Wells Fargo Center advertised three matches, of which was Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin in a tables match.

The other title match advertised is Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler vs Kevin Owens.

As for Roman Reigns, he'll seemingly be taking on Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre in a handicap match.

AJ Styles is advertised for the event as well, though no opponent has been mentioned. That probably means that he'll be fully back in action by some point in June. He has taken a much-needed break from WWE.

What's next?

WWE next comes to PPV on Sunday, 23rd June. Follow all the live updates on Sportskeeda!

