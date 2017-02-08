WWE Rumors: Stone Cold Podcast possibly discontinued by the WWE

Stone Cold deemed too "real" for the WWE.

Still image from Stone Cold’s infamous episode with Dean Ambrose

What’s the story?

On the February 7 edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, upon being asked by a fan, commented on the status of the Stone Cold Podcast.

Meltzer said that fans shouldn't expect the SCP to return anytime soon. He stated that the reason for this is partly due to Steve Austin's controversial episode featuring Dean Ambrose as the episode's guest. And, also due to Austin being too "real" for the company.

Meltzer said that WWE wants people working for them to be their version of "real".

In case you didn’t know...

The Stone Cold Podcast last aired on August 8th last year. Ths show has had an array of guests such as Triple H, Vince McMahon, Paige, Brock Lesnar, Edge, and much more. The show is a live video version of Austin's podcast, which originally airs in audio form on PodcastOne.

The Heart of the matter

The show first received flack from Vince McMahon, after Austin teased a possible 'Mania match between him and Brock Lesnar. Austin also informed that if they were to wrestle, it would be in a "Texas Death Match". Vince was furious because Austin tried creating an angle on-air.

Then, during his episode with Triple H, Austin said that Chyna, Triple H's former love-interest, deserved to be in the Hall of Fame. This comment was also probably not taken well by the authorities.

Finally, during his interview with Dean Ambrose, Austin informed Ambrose that he wanted him (Ambrose) to take more risks and push his limits because it seemed that he was taking things in a relaxed manner. Ambrose said that he felt offended by that remark.

During the episode, Ambrose also commented on the lazy attitude showcased by Brock Lesnar for their match at WrestleMania 32. Ambrose said that he had tonnes of ideas to make their No Hold Barred Street Fight at 'Mania more interesting, but found out that Lesnar wasn't interested in doing any of it.

What’s next?

Meltzer speculated that JBL's "Legends with JBL" had taken over for Austin's show. He explained that JBL was their version of “real” and he would do or say whatever they wanted him to.

Sportskeeda’s take

It would be pretty sad to no longer see a good show like the Stone Cold Podcast on the WWE Network. We hope it makes a return.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com