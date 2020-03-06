WWE Rumors - Storylines that Vince McMahon changed on this week's RAW revealed

Vince McMahon was on RAW backstage this week to make quite a few changes

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has changed the storylines and matches on RAW on the day of the show quite a few times, and he reportedly did it once again this past week.

A report from Wrestling Observer Live said that Mr. McMahon made huge changes to RAW this past week, and now we have a report as to what changes the WWE boss made. As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several matches and storylines were changed last minute.

Ricochet, who was in a match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship just a week ago, lost to Riddick Moss, on RAW. Moss, who is the current 24/7 Champion, was reportedly set to feud with R-Truth, but Mr. McMahon changed it, with Ricochet facing him instead, with the 24/7 title on the line.

Moss beat Ricochet clean, which shocked many fans. Reports hinted that Ricochet's push over the last few months could have come to an end following the loss against Moss.

Rowan, who had been carrying a mysterious cage over the last few weeks, finally revealed what was inside it - a tarantula. That segment, too, was reportedly rewritten by Mr. McMahon on RAW this week.

The other match that was reportedly changed by Mr. McMahon on this week's RAW was Aleister Black losing to AJ Styles. Black was in a Gauntlet match with all three members of The OC. Black won against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but lost to Styles, for the very first time in a singles match on RAW.

Styles and Black will face each other once again at this weekend's Elimination Chamber PPV, where the two will lock horns in a No Disqualification match.