WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon made big changes to RAW

This week's WWE RAW, the go-home show for the Elimination Chamber PPV, was a mixed bag, with some good moments and some boring, drab ones.

It seems that Vince McMahon - who was reportedly absent from RAW the last few weeks - returned to the show this week, and made several changes.

According to Brian Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, the WWE Chairman - despite being busy with the XFL - was on RAW this Monday, and "changed everything".

“I don’t know everything that happened on Monday but I do know that this guy (Vince McMahon) showed up and he changed everything again. Apparently, it was worse than usual and if you watched the show, the show was worse than usual.”

This is not the first time that Mr. McMahon has made wholesale changes to RAW on the day of the show as reports previously have indicated how he made last-minute changes to the show.

One booking decision for this past week's RAW that baffled fans was Ricochet losing to new RAW Superstar Riddick Moss. A report revealed that Ricochet was "done" for now, and that this decision was down to Mr. McMahon.

But there were some fantastic bits of storytelling on the show, which included Drew McIntyre's absolute destruction of current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, as well as Randy Orton confronting and RKO'ing Beth Phoenix, in Orton's ongoing feud with Phoenix's husband, Edge.

But it seems that the changes to RAW did not quite affect viewership, and, in fact, it increased viewership for RAW.as 2.25 million viewers tuned into this week's RAW, which was the final stop for the Red brand before Elimination Chamber. RAW's viewership increased by almost 50,000 from last week's show, which is a significant increase.