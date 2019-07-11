×
WWE Rumors: SummerSlam plans could be subject to change under the control of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
139   //    11 Jul 2019, 21:55 IST

This year's SummerSlam will definitely be different!
This year's SummerSlam will definitely be different!

What's the story?

There is a belief that WWE has many of their storylines planned months in advance, but according to a report by WrestleVotes, SummerSlam could be changed in order to fit in with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's visions for their brands.

In case you didn't know...

WWE appointed Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live a few weeks ago and even though both men are yet to take over their respective brands, there are obviously plans in place for when the two stars make their moves official.

Monday Night Raw has already shown signs of improvement over the past few weeks whilst Heyman has been helping Vince McMahon to call the shots, which is a good sign of things to come.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by WrestleVotes, all of the plans for SummerSlam right now are subject to change. This means that when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff actually take over their roles on Raw and SmackDown this upcoming week, they can make any necessary changes needed to next month's show.

Whilst it's great that Vince McMahon is being open-minded by allowing this to be booked so late, it's quite worrying since there is only a month left until The Biggest Party of the Summer and that may not be enough time to build believable feuds.

What's next?

SummerSlam takes place live from The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on August 11th, but ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE has Extreme Rules this weekend which is expected to plant some seeds heading into next month's show.

Do you think a month is enough time to promote SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Paul Heyman Eric Bischoff
