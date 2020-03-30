WWE Rumors - Impressive Superstar added to WrestleMania 36 last-minute because Paul Heyman 'sees something in him'

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW

While this year's WrestleMania may not be living up to the expectations of the fans, WWE is doing its best to give the fans a show to remember. However, there is one Superstar whose dream will certainly come true this WrestleMania as Austin Theory is set to make his main roster PPV debut this year.

NXT Superstar Austin Theory is set to replace Andrade and join Angel Graza in the RAW Tag Team Championship match against Street Profits. The US Champion Andrade was taken out of the match due to an injury he sustained on RAW.

There is word backstage that RAW Executive Director, Paul Heyman, is fond of Austin Theory and sees something in him. Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

The belief is Austin Theory stepped in for Andrade at WrestleMania 36 because Paul Heyman sees something in him.

Austin Theory is a young Superstar who made major waves on the independent circuit before joining NXT not long ago. He has worked for promotions such as Full Impact Pro and Evolve before joining WWE. The arrogant young Superstar is currently in a program with veteran Tyler Breeze on NXT.

Paul Heyman is known to have an eye for standout talent and if the creative genius sees something special in the 22-year-old then big things could be in place for him.

With Theory getting a chance to be in a Championship match at this year's WrestleMania, it is possible that he will get a main roster call-up. There is also a slight chance that WWE pulls a swerve and has this new team of Andrade and Theory win the RAW Tag Team Championships just to create buzz.

While Superstars such as Roman Reigns and Andrade have been pulled from WrestleMania, it has given Superstars such as Braun Strowman and Austin Theory a chance to make most of the opportunity that has presented itself for them.