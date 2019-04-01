×
WWE Rumors: Superstar to debut at WrestleMania and attack John Cena?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.49K   //    01 Apr 2019, 00:37 IST

John Cena
John Cena

What's the story?

We don't yet know if John Cena will be at WWE WrestleMania but there are rumblings that he may be set to face a mystery opponent. Dave Meltzer recently spoke about the possibility of Lars Sullivan finally making his main roster debut at WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan was originally set to make his main roster debut last month. According to rumors, he was supposed to debut and attack John Cena to set up a massive and potentially star-making match at WrestleMania.

However, Lars Sullivan reportedly couldn't handle the pressure and had a nervous breakdown backstage. WWE sent Sullivan back home to rest up and gather himself and we haven't yet seen his main roster debut.

As for John Cena, whether or not he will be at WrestleMania hasn't been confirmed yet. Cena is currently in Canada shooting for an upcoming film and shooting ends right before WrestleMania, leaving the possibility of a possible appearance open.

ALSO READ: John Cena set to face mystery opponent at WrestleMania

The heart of the matter

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Lars Sullivan attacking John Cena at WrestleMania. Here's what Meltzer had to say:

"I don't think they're gonna do a match with Lars, but I wouldn't be surprised if John Cena beats somebody and Lars shows up and destroys him. I mean, it's possible. It may be a little early for Lars, but just the way Triple H talked when he was asked about Lars and other things I've heard. Lars, I'm thinking is coming back fairly soon.
I don't know that's 100 percent, but it's certainly leaning in that direction. I can say for sure it's leaning that direction and Triple H kinda sorta hinted that, as well." H/T: WrestlingInc

What's next?

We will have to wait till WrestleMania to see if John Cena shows up and whether Lars does indeed make his main roster debut.

