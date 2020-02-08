WWE Rumors - Surprising backstage reason for Buddy Murphy's name change

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

One-half of the current RAW Tag Team champions, Buddy Murphy had his name changed and shortened to just "Murphy" recently. Now, Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting the possible reason for the RAW Superstar's name change.

"Sources tell us the change was made because the name Buddy didn’t sound like the name of a disciple, so the decision was made to drop it in order for the wrestler to fit with Seth Rollins’ new group.

WWE often makes decisions to change or shorten the ring names of Superstars to make it catchy and easily rememberable for the WWE Universe. The likes of Rusev, Andrade, Ali, Elias, and Rowan have all had their names shortened by WWE over the last few years.

Murphy aligned with Seth Rollins last month and joined hands with the former Universal Champion as well as the tag team of AOP. The former Cruiserweight Champion won the RAW Tag Team titles with Rollins on RAW after they defeated The Viking Raiders.

Also Read: Current Champion on WWE RAW undergoes name change

The former NXT Tag Team Champion has received a big push in the last few months, with reports suggesting that Paul Heyman is a big fan of the Australian, while his tag team partner, Seth Rollins, also recently praised him.

"And Buddy Murphy is someone who might have been in the right place at the right time this week, but someone I’ve had my eye on for quite some time. You know, I remember watching him win the cruiserweight title for the first time down in Australia and Melbourne a few years back and saying to myself that you know, there’s a star right there. He’s got all tools.

It seems like WWE wants to do everything to push Murphy and are paying close attention to his progress, making the smallest of tweaks to make him a star.