WWE Rumors- Surprising backstage reason why Superstars are happy with new AEW TV deal

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

AEW signed a new TV deal which includes another new TV show

AEW recently announced that their deal with TNT will extend to 2023 and that a new show would also be added soon. This is great news for pro wrestling fans as it means that WWE - AEW's main rival - will have competition for the foreseeable future.

WrestlingNews have now reported on how the new massive AEW TV deal has resulted in WWE Superstars feeling optimistic and happy about it.

Speaking to backstage personnel in WWE, the report claims that the new AEW deal means that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will offer his Superstars better deals as well as more time off.

“Guys are making more and they are not afraid to ask for time off like before. We know these aren’t guaranteed contracts like WCW but Vince more accommodating these days because he wants to keep everyone happy so that wall has been torn down. Some people are getting offered more money with a better schedule. We have AEW to thank for that so I would say thank you AEW for being around.”

The report further states that the morale among WWE Superstars is very good compared to a few months ago as the company is promoting younger wrestlers and also because Superstars are making a lot more money than before.

A Superstar also reportedly wanted to retire but had a change of heart and is now going to sign a new deal with WWE.

But not everyone is happy at WWE as reports have surfaced time and again about some Superstars reportedly interested in leaving the company to join AEW.

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival, and WWE legend Matt Hardy, are the ones that have been heavily linked with a move away from WWE in recent times.