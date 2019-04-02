WWE Rumors: Surprising Superstar reaction backstage to John Oliver's piece on WWE

So jow's the mood backstage after Oliver's roast?

What's the story?

This past week, HBO's Last Week Tonight, hosted by John Oliver, spoke about WWE and the way they have treated their wrestlers over the years, pointing out holes in the way WWE functions.

Now, Fightful have revealed how WWE Superstars backstage feel about the story.

In case you didn't know...

Following the story, which gained a lot of traction and was commended by past WWE Superstars and backstage personnel, WWE released a statement on the story:

John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation.

John Oliver simply ignored the facts.The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program.We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company.

The heart of the matter

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that there have been mixed reactions backstage in the WWE about the story. Sapp reports that it was a "hot topic" backstage the live event among the WWE roster, but many Superstars reportedly hadn't watch it yet.

One Superstar thought that the story was hacky, while another said that although it was informative, Oliver's writers should have researched more about Roman Reigns and what he's been through before making a joke about him.

In the story, Oliver spoke about Reigns and how he's been pushed by the WWE before airing a video of Reigns being booed by the WWE Universe.

What's next?

The story seems to have brought a lot of information about how the WWE functions to casual fans and non-WWE fans. It remains to be seen if this will have an impact on WWE and if they will change the way they run.

