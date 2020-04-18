WWE Rumors - Taynara Conti and a number of NXT Superstars quietly released

The releases in WWE have continued throughout the week

NXT names have now filtered through as the releases from WWE continue

​ Taynara Conti has been released

It's been a rough week for WWE employees since it was announced by Vince McMahon two days ago that the company would be forced to make huge cuts to their talent pool in order to clear their deficit.

Just hours after the announcement at WWE's earnings call the names started to filter through as the likes of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Kurt Angle, Heath Slater, Rusev, Aiden English and a number of well-known stars were released from the company.

There were then rumors that the NXT brand would also face the same kind of cuts, but this would take place after Wednesday Night's show and currently as of writing, WWE hasn't officially announced any of these releases.

There are a number of rumors online at present surrounding Taynara Conti, who was reportedly released from WWE a few months ago, but then returned. This time it's thought that the star, who performed at WrestleMania a few years ago, has officially been released, as reported by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

Taynara Conti has been released by the #wwe. #wwereleases — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 17, 2020

Conti isn't the only name on the list since fellow NXT female Superstar Deonna Purrazzo was revealed to have been released earlier in the week, whilst there are other names floating around including Tino Sabbatelli. Riddick Moss and Sabbatelli were set for great things in the NXT Tag Team Division before injury put the latter on the treatment table and he has been on the sidelines ever since. Sabbatelli was also linked to Mandy Rose for a number of years, but there are rumors that the couple have also gone their separate ways.

The suggestion from #wwe sources is that Conti had shown that she wanted to leave the company previously and that put her on the list now.



There are supposedly more names being quietly released today. #WWEReleases — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 17, 2020

PWInsider is also reporting that Cezar Bononi and Mars Wang have been released from their current deals, whilst it's also being reported by Fightful.com that all released talent will be given 30 days pay and are then free to work for any other company.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that developmental stars Dan Matha, Aleksandar Jaksic, and MJ Jenkins had also been released. It appears that NXT Superstars are being quietly released from their contracts and the company is not officially making any announcements regarding their status.

Reports now suggest that WWE is looking to cut at least 40% of their current workforce. This means that hundreds of staff both on and off-screen in the company are believed to have lost their jobs and there could be more cuts to come in the coming days, as names continue to filter through.