WWE Rumors: The Fiend to face legend and former rival at Saudi Arabia PPV

The Fiend Bray Wyatt, the current Universal Champion, is in a feud with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live. The two are set to face each other at the Royal Rumble PPV next month, but WWE seem to have lined up another possible feud for Wyatt.

According to Cageside Seats, the Universal Champion could have a match with WWE legend Kane at the next Saudi Arabia PPV, which is reportedly set to take place in February 2020. Their report states that local TV are advertising a match between these two old rivals.

Kane returned to WWE television on last week's SmackDown, where he spoke about competing at WrestleMania before being interrupted by The Fiend. The Fiend came through the ring and was to attack Kane, before Daniel Bryan came to the aid of his former tag team partner.

Kane and The Fiend have clashed before as The Fiend attacked Kane in September last year, while the two have had some history back when Wyatt was the leader of the Wyatt Family.

The addition of Kane to this feud makes sense as Bryan has not been a part of the last few Saudi Arabia PPVs, which allows WWE to put The Fiend and Kane in a singles match. The last time Wyatt and Kane faced each other in a singles match was back in 2016 with the latter getting the win then.

There have been some reports doing the rounds that Kane could be a part of this coming week's Royal Rumble PPV as well.

Kane has so far wrestled in one Saudi Arabia PPV - Crown Jewel in 2018, where he was in a tag team match with The Undertaker against Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Some reports have suggested that the Saudi Arabia PPV will take place on February 20th, while others have stated that it could take place on February 27th.