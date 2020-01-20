WWE Rumors: Former World Champion to appear at Royal Rumble 2020

It could happen (Pic Source: Fanpop/WWE)

The WWE Royal Rumble PPV is less than a week away and it's very possible that the WWE Universe could see The Big Red Machine being a participant in the men's battle royal. A new report from PWInsider says Kane is confirmed for the show, though it's not confirmed that he will be in the men's Rumble match itself.

Kane returned to WWE SmackDown last Friday, where he helped Daniel Bryan get the best of 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Essentially, The Big Red Machine was there to hype Royal Rumble 2020 and also highlight the fact that he had the most eliminations in Royal Rumble history.

It's still unclear whether Kane will be in the actual match, but here is the list of participants that have been confirmed so far:

It should be noted that Daniel Bryan will be taking on The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming PPV. It's quite possible that Kane could be a factor in that match, but it's just speculation at this point.

The Big Red Machine has spoken highly of his former tag team partner and believes that he learned a lot from him, despite their political differences. He said (H/T Sports Illustrated):

"Bryan and I are on such opposite ends of the political spectrum. But we respect each other as human beings and value each other’s opinions, so we had conversations and learned from each other. I learned a lot from Bryan, even if we didn’t always agree."

It'll be interesting to see what role Kane plays at Royal Rumble 2020. Will he get involved in Daniel Bryan's match or will he be in the Men's Royal Rumble match? Looks like this question will only be answered on January 26.