WWE Rumors: The Hardy Boyz offered WWE contracts

Another indication of the Hardys' inevitable return.

Are the broken ones finally coming back home?

What’s the story?

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE has offered a new contract to the Hardy Boyz, which seemingly confirms the inevitable WWE returns of Matt and Jeff Hardy. ProWrestlingSheet reported that the two parties initiated talks last month, and have now confirmed that a deal has been tabled to get the former WWE Tag Team Champions back into the company’s fold.

In case you didn’t know...

The Broken Hardys are currently embroiled in a legal battle with Impact Wrestling over the rights of the Broken gimmick – the gimmick that gave a new lease of life to both Matt Hardy and Impact Wrestling. Both the sides claim that they were the creators of the insanely popular character, with Impact looking to gain royalties from companies who plan on using the Broken gimmick. Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Sky has been merciless on Twitter with her jibes and has wasted no opportunity in ripping apart Impact.

After leaving Impact on a sour note, the brothers signed a short-term deal with Ring Of Honor and are the current ROH Tag Team Champions. If you’ve been following Matt’s Twitter feed, then you would know that the return is a sure-shot phenomenon as he has called out the RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on various occasions in the past month.

The heart of the matter

If the reports are to believed, WWE is interested in getting one of the hottest tag team in pro wrestling back to the company, but would it be in their Broken avatar? We’re not so sure at the moment. With the legal proceedings currently underway, and with the Hardys also hiring a lawyer to represent them, WWE would rather do without the gimmick and get the Hardys in with original characters.

Knowing Vince McMahon and his psyche when it comes to TNA, WWE wouldn’t want to get into any sort of an agreement with their perennial rivals. The good news is that the WWE has offered a solid deal and the ball is now in Matt and Jeff’s court.

What’s next?

The Hardys will defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks in a Ladder match at Supercard of Honor on April 1st, 2017. It is widely expected to be Hardys’ final indie appearance in which they should drop the title to the Bucks before making a comeback to WWE.

Sportskeeda’s take

This.Is.Awesome! The WWE’s sinking tag team division direly needs the services of the broken ones and we hope the two parties work something out and get the greatest in thing in pro wrestling currently to the biggest promotion in the world.

The only constant apart from the CM Punk chants on WWE TV has been the fans chanting delete in unison, and if all goes well from a legal standpoint, #BrokenBrilliance will be running wild in the WWE. It’s highly unlikely but still a possibility considering WWW’s influence and clout.

A return on the RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33? Hell yeah!