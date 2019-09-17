WWE Rumors: Three Superstars including Drew McIntyre set to return to TV soon

Drew McIntyre

Three WWE Superstars are all set to return on WWE TV. Drew McIntyre, who had suffered from a minor injury, is expected to come back soon. Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio noted that The Usos are also set to make their returns.

McIntyre and Usos' absence

A while ago, Jimmy Uso was pulled over and charged with a DUI, while driving in Pensacola, Florida. This ended up changing SummerSlam weekend plans, as the duo were pulled from the same because of Jimmy Uso needing to deal with the legal issues related to his DUI. It's being reported that the reason why WWE pulled the brothers from SummerSlam weekend was that getting into Canada is extremely hard if there's an open legal case against the person in question. Hence, the company decided to exercise precaution and pull both Superstars from the weekend events at SummerSlam.

McIntyre's injury came up after a tour to Mexico. The Scottish Psychopath wasn't backstage at last week's RAW that emanated from Madison Square Garden. His last match was against Ricochet on an episode of Monday Night Raw. McIntyre lost the match and was eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament in the first round itself.

All three Superstars returning soon

Fans can expect The Usos as well as McIntyre to join the weekly action soon. There had been some speculation regarding Roman Reigns taking the aid of The Usos against The Bludgeon Brothers, in case the twins get drafted back to SmackDown Live in the draft. According to Meltzer, the plans are for Reigns to team up with Bryan to take on Harper and Rowan, probably at Hell in a Cell.

