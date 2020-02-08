WWE Rumors: Top NXT star to debut on WWE RAW soon

This former WWE NXT Champion is most likely to be heading to RAW

Shayna Baszler is one of the most dominant Superstars in NXT right now but it looks like her days of being on the black and yellow brand on Wednesday nights could be coming to an end. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shayna Baszler is set to be called up to the main roster soon to be a part of WWE's flagship show - Monday Night RAW.

Although no date has been revealed for Baszler's RAW debut, we expect it to be sooner rather than later. Rumors suggest that Shayna Baszler will be the one to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. If that is the case, it only makes sense that Baszler gets called up to the Red Brand.

Baszler was a part of the women's Royal Rumble match last month. She put in an impressive performance despite coming up short in the end. Baszler lasted until the finish of the match and was eliminated by Charlotte Flair, who will most likely face Rhea Ripley at the 'Show of Shows'.

Baszler's dominant run in NXT saw her win the NXT Women's Championship twice with her second reign as Champion lasting a staggering 416 days. Baszler also put in a dominant performance at Survivor Series, helping the NXT brand come out on top at the PPV. The Queen of Spades also won the NXT Year End Award in 2019 for Female Performer of the Year. She will now look to transition this success to the main roster.

What do you think of a potential Shayna Baszler-Becky Lynch match?