WWE Rumors: Top name urged Vince McMahon to hire Eric Bischoff

Nicky Pags FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 269 // 12 Jul 2019, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eric Bischoff

What's the story?

Former WCW Executive Producer Eric Bischoff will officially begin his tenure as the new Executive Director of WWE Smackdown Live on July 16th. Bischoff noted on social media that he and his family are finishing their move to Stamford, CT, the home of WWE Headquarters, so Bischoff can begin his new role.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while many pro wrestling fans and pundits were surprised to see WWE offer the Executive Director job to Bischoff, it was ultimately Bruce Prichard, one of Vince McMahon's right-hand men, who urged the WWE CEO to hire him.

In case you didn't know...

Reports have indicated that WWE made the call to bring Eric Bischoff in as the new Smackdown Live Executive Director due in part to his success back in WCW.

The feeling backstage in WWE is that Bischoff has a lot of experience dealing with network executives and has a background which can help WWE tremendously when Smackdown Live officially makes its move to FOX this coming fall.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Bruce Prichard, who reportedly co-helmed Smackdown Live last week while Vince McMahon was running the show over the phone, is the one who urged Vince McMahon to hire Eric Bischoff for the Executive Director job.

Meltzer noted that Prichard kicked off last week's Smackdown Live broadcast "with a rah rah speech which we were told came across very transparent." Ryan Ward is still the WWE Smackdown Live head writer and will likely remain in the role when Bischoff takes over the show.

As for Bischoff, Dave Meltzer added, "[Bruce] Prichard will be the one who acclimates Bischoff" to his new role in WWE, which will begin next week.

As for the timing of Bischoff and Heyman taking over their respective brands, it's worth noting that Eric Bischoff's deal was to move into the Stamford, CT area this week, and officially begin next week. Several key people in WWE feel Bischoff is several weeks behind Heyman in terms of running the two brands, but Bischoff had to move his family out east.

What's next?

Eric Bischoff will officially kick off his role as Smackdown Live Executive Director on July 16th, and it's being said that previous SummerSlam plans might change drastically once Bischoff and Heyman have been fully installed in their new roles.

Are you pleased with WWE hiring Eric Bischoff to head up Smackdown Live? Let us know in the comment section!