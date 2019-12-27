WWE Rumors: Two Big Title matches revealed for Royal Rumble 2020

Dec 27, 2019

Who could be getting a title shot?

As Royal Rumble 2020 rolls around, there could be two huge title matches added to the card, specifically for the Smackdown Women’s Championship and Intercontinental Championship.

According to a new report from the WON via 411 Mania, it's looking increasingly that Shinsuke Nakamura could be defending his title against Braun Strowman while Lacey Evans could be challenging Bayley. Both matches are possible, though neither has been confirmed.

It should be noted that Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura was rumored for TLC 2019 but Strowman had to be pulled out of the match, due to his injury. What is noteworthy is that Strowman has never won a singles title in his WWE career so far.

It's surprising that Strowman has been a 2-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion but was never given a mid-card title up to now. That could all change once Strowman gets in the ring with Nakamura. The matchup could be a welcome change for Nakamura as he has worked with 'big men' in the past.

Back in NJPW, Nakamura took on Brock Lesnar. This was back in the early 2000s when Lesnar left WWE for the first time and before he became UFC Champion. It also goes a long way in showcasing how good Nakamura actually is.

This matchup would actually present a new challenge for Nakamura in what could be an interesting David vs. Goliath encounter not too dissimilar to Lesnar vs. Finn Balor from Royal Rumble 2019.

Speaking of Lesnar, there is still no official word on who he could face at the Royal Rumble. On the other hand, it does look like Royal Rumble 2020 could be an excellent card on paper, with even more possibilities than the actual Royal Rumble matches could have surprise winners.