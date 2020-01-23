WWE Rumors: Two female Superstars possibly returning at the Royal Rumble

23 Jan 2020

Will they be back?

The WWE Universe hasn't seen either one of Nia Jax or Ruby Riott for quite some time after the two women got injured last year. Both Superstars have been out of action for months, but a report out today from PWInsider.com says that both women will be in Houston during the Royal Rumble.

It hasn't been confirmed though that they will be participating in the Rumble match or even appearing on the show.

Jax tore both her ACLs last year and has been rehabbing from a double surgery since last April. Riott, meanwhile, has been out of action since May.

Much like Jax, she had to undergo two surgeries, the first one to fix a 'bilateral injury' to her right shoulder. She then underwent the same procedure on her left shoulder about a month later.

Riott was also spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this month.

PWInsider was also the first to report that Naomi is expected to compete at the Royal Rumble and will be assigned to Smackdown upon her return.

As of this writing, only five female stars (Charlotte, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sarah Logan) are being advertised for the Women's Royal Rumble match. That leaves the door open for a number of surprise returns.