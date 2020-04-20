Vince McMahon.

WWE's recent spree of releases included the surprising departures of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. It's common knowledge that the former RAW Tag Team Champions had recently signed new five-year contracts and they were also involved in one of the main events of WrestleMania 36.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if Gallows and Anderson had voluntarily asked for their release from the WWE.

Gallows and Anderson agreed to stay after improved contract offer

Meltzer noted that the duo didn't put in a request to leave. However, they were willing to quit at one point when they were offered $500,000 per year during their contract negotiations last year.

Gallows and Anderson weren't happy with the figure and turned down the deal. WWE, however, came up with an improved offer of $750,000 per year and that convinced the former NJPW Superstars to change their minds.

Meltzer noted the following:

No. They didn't ask for their release, umm, they were making $750,000 a year. They are not going to, you know, they didn't want to stay for what they were offered but when it got to 750, you get to a number where it's all of sudden like, 'Okay, we're not going to anywhere close to that elsewhere and it's like they hit a number.' At $500,000 they were willing to go, but $750,000, that was a different mentality.

As stated earlier Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were part of the long list of talents who were let go by the company. AJ Styles is heartbroken by the WWE exits of his former O.C. stablemates but the show must go on.

Gallows and Anderson recently commented on their release while also giving an update on their next move.

A return to NJPW seems like the best-case scenario for the former IWGP Tag Team Champions. However, AEW is also an attractive option if they wish to explore that avenue.

