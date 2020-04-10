WWE Rumors - Unfavourable backstage reaction to the Firefly Fun House match revealed

This was not the reaction that we expected to come from behind the scenes.

The Firefly Fun House match was one of the biggest talking points of WrestleMania 36.

Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt.

It's now been a few days since WrestleMania 36 was aired and the fans are still talking about the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches.

The unusual spectacles were the biggest talking points of what ended up being quite an enjoyable WrestleMania considering the prevalent circumstances. While the Boneyard match has been universally praised, the reactions to the Firefly Fun House match have been moderately polarizing.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, host Korey Gunz, and special guest Rick Ucchino discussed the cinematic matches that were featured at WrestleMania on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue revealed the Firefly Fun House match wasn't as well-received as the Boneyard match backstage.

Tom went on to speculate that Bray Wyatt may not have matches of such nature down the line due to the unfavorable reactions that it garnered behind the scenes.

Tom, however, did note that the WWE officials were happy with the fan reactions that the matches got, particularly the Boneyard Match between Undertaker and AJ Styles, and they could book cinematic bouts if required in the future.

Tom revealed the following:

I do know that when it comes to the Boneyard match, there was a very clear and concise plan.

On the other side, John Cena and Bray Wyatt sat down. Cena made some suggestions, basically, Bray Wyatt said this is all of the story. It hasn't been well-received backstage as the Boneyard match has been.

Bray Wyatt is very unlikely to do many more Firefly Fun House matches. His match wasn't so well-received backstage.

The Firefly Fun House wasn't necessarily a match but a picturization of John Cena's hallucinatory mental breakdown orchestrated by Wyatt. The story told was as detailed as you'd expect from a genius like Wyatt, and the match was a widely entertaining one for a large section of the fanbase.

However, there were people who didn't dig what they saw and it seems there were similar reactions backstage in the company as well.

